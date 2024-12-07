Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Adelaide Test, Australia posted a strong total of 337/10, with significant contributions from Head and Labuschagne.

Despite a promising start from India's bowlers, Bumrah and Siraj, who took three and four wickets respectively, the rest of the team struggled to restrict Australia's scoring.

Australia post 337/10 in Adelaide Test, earn massive lead

What's the story Australia posted 337/10 in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. As the visitors were folded for 180 while batting first, the hosts earned a massive 157-run lead. Once again, Travis Head has proven to be India's nemesis, scoring a 141-ball 140. He was well supported by Marnus Labuschagne, who made a fine 64. Here is the innings report.

Head's aggressive play headlines Day 2

The hosts resumed the second day at 86/1. India's morning session brought a glimmer of hope as Jasprit Bumrah sent Nathan McSweeney and Steve Smith back, leaving Australia at 103/3. But Head and Labuschagne weathered the storm from both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to stabilize their team's innings. They added 65 runs. However, none of the other Aussie batters were able to cross the 20-run mark on the day.

How did the bowlers fare?

Bumrah, who took each of the first three wickets, finished with 4/61 across 23 overs. Siraj also sent back four batters, conceeding 98 runs from 24.3 overs. Harshit Rana (0/86) was expensive as he gave runs at 5.40, having bowled 16 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/25 in 6 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/52 in 18 overs) took one wicket each.

Head's third hundred in D/N Tests

This was Head's eighth Test hundred, which witnessed a combination of brute force and finesse. Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in D/N Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022. While this was Head's third hundred in D/N Tests, only Labuschagne (4) has more tons in this regard, as per ESPNcricinfo.

2nd Test ton versus India and 11,000 FC runs

Head slammed 14 fours and four sixes en route to his 141-ball 140. Playing his 51st Test, Head has raced to 3,413 runs at 43.20. While this was his eighth Test hundred, he also owns 17 fifties. Overall, he has completed 955 Test runs against against India, averaging 47.75. The tally includes four fifties and two tons. With his 71st run, Head also went past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 11,069 runs.