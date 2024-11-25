Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Spencer Johnson, will play for Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2025 auction: KKR buy Spencer Johnson for ₹2.8 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 06:52 pm Nov 25, 202406:52 pm

What's the story Australia's left-arm fast bowler, Spencer Johnson, will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The Knights went for the player in the accelerated round and bought him for a sum of ₹2.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Johnson had set his base price at ₹2 crore. Gujarat Titans released Johnson ahead of the auction.

Johnson's T20 stats

Johnson has featured in 60 T20 matches to date, claiming 71 scalps at 22.33. His economy rate is 7.69. In 8 T20Is for the Aussies, Johnson owns 14 scalps at an impressive 17.07. He took a fifer recently against Pakistan.