Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is heading to the US for urgent eye treatment, following a health scare in May when he suffered a heat stroke.

Despite his health concerns, Khan continues to fulfill his professional commitments, last seen in the film Dunki and planning to return to film sets in 2024.

His recovery was assured by co-star Juhi Chawla, who visited him during his hospitalization.

Shah Rukh leaves for US to undergo urgent eye treatment

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:57 am Jul 30, 202410:57 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly preparing to travel to the United States for urgent eye treatment. This decision comes after an unsuccessful eye procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Monday, July 29. The actor's medical trip to the US underscores the severity of his condition following the failed procedure in his homeland.

Health concerns

Khan's health scare preceded by IPL heat stroke

Khan's health has been a concern since the 58-year-old suffered a heat stroke on May 21 while attending an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in Ahmedabad. He was hospitalized due to severe dehydration and discharged the next day. Despite Khan's health scare, KKR emerged victorious in this year's IPL.

Recovery status

Khan's recovery assured by co-star amid health issues

During his hospitalization in May, Khan was visited by his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and longtime co-star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla. In an interview with News18 at that time, Chawla assured fans of Khan's recovery. "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening," she said.

Career continuity

Khan's professional commitments amid health challenges

Despite his health issues, Khan has maintained his professional commitments. He was last seen in the film Dunki (2023) and is reportedly working on Sujoy Ghosh's King. In a recent interview with Star Sports, he revealed plans to return to film sets in 2024 after taking a short break following three film releases last year.