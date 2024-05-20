Next Article

Abhishek starred for SRH in this phase (Source: X/@IPL)

KKR vs SRH: Decoding their IPL 2024 batting stats (powerplay)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:15 pm May 20, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will cross swords in Qualifier 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a berth in the final at stakes. Meanwhile, a high-scoring duel is on the cards as batters of both these sides have bossed the powerplay phase this season. Here we compare the (batting) powerplay stats of KKR and SRH in IPL 2024.

Run rate

SRH are marginally ahead of KKR

SRH and KKR are the only teams this season with powerplay run rates of 11-plus. While the Orange Army has been scoring runs at 11.79 in this phase, the Knight Riders trail them with a run rate of 11.09. While Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have bolstered the powerplay overs for SRH, Sunil Narine and Philip Salt were KKR's star performers in this phase.

Totals

SRH recorded the top-two highest powerplay totals

Notably, the league stage of IPL 2024 saw SRH compile the top-two highest powerplay scores in the history of the cash-rich league. While they recorded 125/0 in the game against Delhi Capitals, the 2016 champions were 107/0 at the six-over mark against Lucknow Super Giants. KKR previously held the highest powerplay total in IPL, 105/0 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2017.

Numbers

70-run mark on six occasions

It must be noted that SRH breached the 80-run mark in powerplay on four occasions this season. KKR has only two such scores in this regard. Their highest powerplay total of 88/1 was recorded versus Delhi Capitals. As per ESPNcricinfo, SRH were the only team to hammer 50-plus powerplay sixes in the league stage (55). KKR have 39 maximums in this regard.

Stats

Head and Abhishek lead the chart

Head scored the most powerplay runs in the league stage of IPL 2024, 386 at a stunning strike rate of 218.07. His opening partner Abhishek owns the third-most runs in this regard, 326 while striking at 210.32. For KKR, Salt made 296 runs in these overs at a strike rate of 185. Narine's strike rate in this phase was 173.15 (258 runs).

Details

Key details about the match

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel on May 21 (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the batters right from the start. This venue has played host to several high-scoring games in the tournament. However, spinners can outfox the batters here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.