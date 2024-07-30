In short Simplifying... In short Jennifer Aniston's recent oil-splashing incident was not real but a scripted part of a protest scene for her series, 'The Morning Show'.

The show, which explores the backstage world of a fictional morning news program, has earned several Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Aniston and co-star Reese Witherspoon.

What's the story Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston experienced an unexpected incident while filming for her acclaimed series The Morning Show in Manhattan this past Sunday. According to the New York Post, the 55-year-old F.R.I.E.N.D.S star was splashed with a sticky, tar-like substance during a scene. The oil ruined her satin white shirt and slacks as her character, Alex Levy, was surrounded by protesters who flung the substance at her.

As concerns among fans mounted, The Mirror later revealed that the incident was "not real" but rather a scripted part of the scene Aniston was filming for The Morning Show. The visuals were from the shoot of a protest scene for the series. Despite initial reactions from fans, it was confirmed that Aniston's oil-splashing incident was part of the storyline and not an actual on-set accident.

The Morning Show, which first streamed on Apple TV+ in 2019, recently earned several Emmy nominations. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Following these nominations, Aniston expressed her gratitude on Instagram stating, "Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors, and crew! #grateful, (sic)."

The Morning Show is set in the backstage world of a fictional morning news program and follows the rivalry between anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon). The series often addresses current issues. However, it is also known for its quirky plot twists, such as sending Bradley into space or having her run through the US Capitol on January 6, 2020, to capture riot footage on her cellphone. Meanwhile, S04 of the series hasn't announced a premiere date yet.