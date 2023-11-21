Best sci-fi series on Apple TV+ for you to binge-watch

By Namrata Ganguly

Best Apple TV+ sci-fi shows

The genre of sci-fi is a captivating realm of futuristic wonders and mind-bending narratives, where technology and imagination meet to create extraordinary tales. Apple TV+ has emerged as one of the go-to destinations for sci-fi aficionados offering a stellar lineup that propels viewers into uncharted territories and explores the boundless frontiers of speculative fiction. Check out some of the most-talked-about sci-fi shows on it.

'Silo' (2023- )

Created by Graham Yost, the latest sci-fi dystopian drama series Silo is one of the most-talked-about series of 2023. It's based on Hugh Howey's 2011 namesake novel series. Set in a dystopian future, it follows a community that lives in a giant underground silo with 144 levels that contain facilities like farms or hospitals, unaware of what is unfolding outside.

'Severance' (2022- )

The gripping psychological thriller series Severance is set in the peculiar world of Lumon Industries. Employees undergo a radical procedure of "severance" that separates work and personal memories, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. Adam Scott leads the cast in a riveting exploration of identity, ethics, and the consequences of corporate experimentation. It is a mind-bending journey into the heart of human experience.

'Foundation' (2021- )

Foundation unfolds an epic saga based on Isaac Asimov's groundbreaking science fiction novels. Set in a vast Galactic Empire, the series follows a group, including brilliant mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), living in exile, who attempt to preserve their culture and society from impending chaos. Created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman, it is a sweeping exploration of the future's precarious possibilities.

'For All Mankind' (2019- )

Created by Ronald D Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind reimagines the space race, presenting an alternate history where the global contest never ended. The series explores the consequences of continued lunar exploration on the lives of astronauts and their families. With meticulous attention to historical detail, it's a captivating journey through a parallel space-age reality.

'See' (2019-2022)

Steven Knight's See is a dystopian future where humanity has lost the sense of sight. The series follows fearless leader Baba Voss, portrayed by Jason Momoa, as he navigates a world redefined by survival instincts. With a visually stunning landscape, intense storytelling, and themes of resilience, the series is a riveting exploration of the human spirit in a sightless civilization.