Abdul Samad will play for Lucknow Super Giants

By Rajdeep Saha 10:15 pm Nov 24, 202410:15 pm

What's the story Abdul Samad will play for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player had set his base price at ₹30 lakh. He saw a fierce bidding war and the bids quickly reached above the ₹1 crore mark. Punjab Kings went in for the player but surrendered with LSG upping the price. Here's more.

Samad's IPL and T20 stats

In 50 IPL games, Samad owns 577 runs at 19.23. He has smashed 37 fours and 36 sixes. His strike rate is 146.07. Overall in T20s, he has 1,413 runs from 84 matches. He averages 28.26.