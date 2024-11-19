Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Delhi Capitals coach, Mohammad Kaif, has shed light on the reasons behind Ricky Ponting's departure from the team.

Kaif pointed out strategic errors made by Ponting, including his reluctance to back Indian players, which was a strategy strongly supported by Sourav Ganguly.

Kaif also criticized Ponting's decisions at Punjab Kings, particularly the release of key players, suggesting a flawed management approach. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

DC parted ways with Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Mohammad Kaif reveals reasons behind Ricky Ponting's departure from DC

By Parth Dhall 03:02 pm Nov 19, 202403:02 pm

What's the story The Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up for a new beginning under new coaching staff, after Ricky Ponting's departure to Punjab Kings. Ponting was the franchise's head coach for seven years. During his time, he collaborated with Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, with the common objective of winning DC's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. However, both have now moved on as DC continue their search for an elusive trophy.

Association

Ponting's association with DC

Ponting was appointed Delhi Daredevils' (now Delhi Capitals) head coach in 2018. The Capitals finished last that year. However, they reached the playoffs in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Notably, 2020 was a special edition for DC as they made their maiden IPL final. They finished as the runners-up after losing to Mumbai Indians. DC couldn't reach the playoffs in the last three seasons, including 2024.

Coaching critique

Kaif highlights Ponting's missteps during his DC tenure

Former DC coach, Mohammad Kaif has highlighted a number of mistakes Ponting made during his stint. He feels that these mistakes were a major reason why the franchise decided to part ways. "I think Ponting would himself admit he could have done better because the team we made, me, Ganguly...you won't believe there were times we could think whom should we drop," Kaif said.

Strategic decisions

How Ganguly backed Indian players

Kaif lauded Ganguly's decision to back Indian players in the auction. He recalled how Ganguly persuaded the team to trade Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad, a decision Ponting was initially against. "He said we have to back the Indian players. He talked to Shikhar Dhawan, after which that trade had happened with Hyderabad," Kaif revealed in a video posted on his social media.

Roster changes

Kaif questions Ponting's decisions at Punjab Kings

Kaif also questioned Ponting's decisions after joining Punjab Kings, especially releasing key players like Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Liam Livingstone. He implied that this decision indicates a flawed mindset in the management. "Now, he went to Punjab, and he followed the same tactic as the old coaches, retaining a few players and keeping a bigger purse," Kaif said.