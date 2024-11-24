Summarize Simplifying... In short In the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) have secured Naman Dhir for ₹5.25 crore.

Despite only scoring 140 runs in seven games during IPL 2024, Dhir's impressive strike-rate of 177.21 and his standout 28-ball 62* innings against Lucknow Super Giants have caught the attention of the five-time IPL winners.

With only 13 T20 games under his belt, this top-order batter is a rising star to watch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Naman Dhir played for MI in IPL 2024

IPL 2025: MI buy uncapped Naman Dhir for ₹5.25 crore

By Parth Dhall 10:07 pm Nov 24, 202410:07 pm

What's the story Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have bought back Naman Dhir, the uncapped all-rounder through the Right To Match (RTM) card in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Punjab all-rounder, who represented MI last season, has bagged a whopping deal worth ₹5.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals had the final bid (₹3.40 crore) before MI matched the ₹5.25 crore bid. Here are further details.

Career

A look at his career

As mentioned, Dhir played for the five-time IPL winners in IPL 2024. He scored only 140 runs in seven games but had an impressive strike-rate of 177.21. His tally included a fifty. It is worth noting that the top-order batter has played only 13 competitive T20 games. He has also played 17 First-Class matches.

Information

A power-packed knock in IPL 2024

Dhir's last IPL innings was a solid half-century against Lucknow Super Giants. Although MI failed to chase down 215 at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhir's 28-ball 62* at number seven grabbed the eyeballs. His knock included 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Twitter Post

MI welcome Naman Dhir