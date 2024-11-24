IPL 2025: MI buy uncapped Naman Dhir for ₹5.25 crore
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have bought back Naman Dhir, the uncapped all-rounder through the Right To Match (RTM) card in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The Punjab all-rounder, who represented MI last season, has bagged a whopping deal worth ₹5.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals had the final bid (₹3.40 crore) before MI matched the ₹5.25 crore bid. Here are further details.
A look at his career
As mentioned, Dhir played for the five-time IPL winners in IPL 2024. He scored only 140 runs in seven games but had an impressive strike-rate of 177.21. His tally included a fifty. It is worth noting that the top-order batter has played only 13 competitive T20 games. He has also played 17 First-Class matches.
A power-packed knock in IPL 2024
Dhir's last IPL innings was a solid half-century against Lucknow Super Giants. Although MI failed to chase down 215 at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhir's 28-ball 62* at number seven grabbed the eyeballs. His knock included 4 fours and 5 sixes.