Summarize Simplifying... In short Yashasvi Jaiswal has set a new record for the most Test sixes in a calendar year, with his 34 sixes coming from just 12 matches.

He achieved this feat during his maiden away ton against Australia, where he and KL Rahul recorded a 190-plus stand.

Jaiswal's impressive stats include over 1,500 runs from 14 Tests, four centuries, and eight half-centuries, highlighting his potential in international cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaiswal also went past 1,500 Test runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal slams record-breaking 161 in maiden Test vs Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:55 am Nov 24, 202411:55 am

What's the story India's batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored a stunning hundred in his maiden Test assignment Down Under He was dismissed for 161 on Day 3 the ongoing first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. During the course, he also broke the record for the most sixes hit in Test matches in a calendar year. Jaiswal's 34th maximum this year bettered Brendon McCullum's record from 2014. Meanwhile, the Indian batter also went past 1,500 Test runs.

knock

A knock of character from Jaiswal

Jaiswal and his opening partner KL Rahul (77) gave India a solid start in reply to Australia's first innings score of 104/10. The duo showed their class by recording a 201-run stand. Jaiswal, who was watchful early on, shifted gears after completing his fifty. He broke McCullum's record with his second maximum, off Nathan Lyon. Meanwhile, he eventuall fell to Mitchell Marsh. Notably, Jaiswal bagged a duck in the first innings as India were folded for 150.

Record details

Jaiswal's journey to the record

As mentioned, Jaiswal now owns the record of smashing most Test sixes in a calendar year. He smoked three maximums in his latest outing, taking his tally to 35 from 12 Tests this year. McCullum, who held the previous record, cleared the fence 33 times in 2014. The record emphasizes Jaiswal's potential as a force to be reckoned with in the international cricket arena.

Stats

Here are his Test stats

Jaiswal departed for 161 off 297 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes). The youngster boasts an incredible record as he has raced past 1,500 runs (now 1,568) from 14 Tests at 58.07. He now has four centuries and eight half-centuries to his name, with a best score of 214. This was his second away Test hundred. However, 1,091 of his runs have come at home at 60.61. It must be noted that Jaiswal is playing his maiden Test against Australia.

Feat

Third Indian opening pair with this feat

Rahul and Jaiswal, who added 201 runs, became the third Indian opening pair to record a double-century stand in SENA nations in Tests. They have joined Chetan Chauhan-Sunil Gavaskar (213 vs England at The Oval, 1979) and Vijay Merchant-Syed Mushtaq Ali (203 vs England in Manchester, 1936). They also became just the sixth visiting opening pair to register a 200-plus partnership Down Under. All the five other pairs with this feat are from England.

Milstones

Jaiswal scripts these records

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the third Indian after ML Jaisimha (101 in Brisbane, 1967-68) and Sunil Gavaskar (113 in Brisbane, 1977-78) to slam a century in his maiden Test in Australia. The southpaw now has the joint-third most Test tons for India before turning 23 (4). He also became the first Indian to score 1,500 runs in a single World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Information

Do you know?

Jaiswal has converted each of his first four Test hundreds into scores of 150-plus. He became the second player after former South African captain Graeme Smith to get this milestone. Jaiswal's tally also includes two double-tons. He also became the fifth Indian opener to get a score of 150 or more in a Test innings in Australia. The 22-year-old has joined Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman.