Anil Kumble took 12 wickets in the 2004 Sydney Test

Presenting best match hauls in India-Australia Tests Down Under

What's the story The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway on November 22 at the Perth Stadium. Australia, the home side, will be raring to claim their first Test series win over India in over a decade. Over the years, the two sides have produced some riveting encounters in the longest format. Here are the best match hauls in India-Australia Tests Down Under.

BS Chandrasekhar: 12/104 vs Australia, MCG, 1977

India's Bhagwath Chandrasekhar has the best match haul in India-Australia Tests. Chandrasekhar starred in India's historic 222-run win over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 1978. The former Indian spinner took six wickets each in the two innings. As a result, the Aussies were bowled out for 213 and 164. Chandrasekhar finished with the match haul of 12/104.

Bruce Reid: 12/126 vs India, MCG, 1991

Left-arm seamer occupies the second spot on this list. He remains the only Australian pacer to have taken 12-plus wickets in a Test against India. India racked up 263 in the first innings, with Reid taking six wickets for 66 runs. Australia responded with a fine 349. Reid snapped up six wickets in the third innings as well, with India perishing for 213.

Anil Kumble: 12/279 vs Australia, SCG, 2004

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble made a mark in the 2004 Sydney Test against Australia. Althought the match ended was drawn, several milestones made headlines. Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman slammed record-breaking tons as India racked up 705/7d in the first innings. Australia responded with 474, with Kumble taking a record eight wickets. The star wrist-spinner accounted for four wickets in the second innings.