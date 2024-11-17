Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricket pace spearhead, has made a mark in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nations with 113 wickets in 26 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls.

His bowling average of 23.28 is the fourth-best among visiting bowlers with at least 100 wickets in these nations.

His bowling average of 23.28 is the fourth-best among visiting bowlers with at least 100 wickets in these nations.

In his entire Test career, Bumrah has picked 173 wickets in 40 Tests, making his average of 20.57 the third-best in Test history.

Bumrah has accomplished tremendous Test success in SENA nations (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah owns six Test fifers in SENA nations: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story India's leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be instrumental to his side's successs in the upcoming five-Test series against Australia, starting on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium. Bumrah has accomplished tremendous Test success in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. His ability to swing the ball with pace and extract bounce makes him one of a kind. Let's decode his Test numbers in SENA nations.

Bumrah belongs to this elite group

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is among the six Indian bowlers to have claimed 100 Test wickets in SENA countries. He boasts 113 wickets across 26 SENA Tests at a stunning average of 23.28. The tally includes six five-wicket hauls. Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119), Mohammed Shami (119), and Kapil Dev (117) are the other members of this elite. However, all these bowlers average over 30 in SENA Tests.

Bumrah among the greats of the game

Bumrah's bowling average of 23.28 is the fourth-best among visiting bowlers (excluding bowlers from Australia, England, SA, and NZ) with at least 100 wickets in SENA nations. He is only behind the West Indies pace-bowling trio of Joel Garner (19.78), Curtly Ambrose (20.61), and Malcolm Marshall (20.87). Meanwhile, Shami (93) is the only other visiting bowler with 55-plus Test wickets in SENA nations since Bumrah's debut in the format in January 2018.

Dissecting his numbers in SENA Tests

The Indian pace spearhead has excelled in SA, claiming 38 wickets in eight Tests at 20.76 (5W: 3). Bumrah has been impressive in England as well, scalping 37 wickets in nine Tests at 26.27 (5W: 2). He has played only two Tests in NZ and has picked up six wickets at 31.66. The 30-year-old has enjoyed his outings in Australia, where he owns 32 wickets from seven matches, averaging 21.25, with one five-wicket haul.

Third-best bowling average in Test history

In his entire Test career, Bumrah has picked 173 wickets in 40 Tests. His current bowling average of 20.57 is the third-best among bowlers with 150+ Test wickets, behind England's Sydney Barnes (16.43) and Australia's Alan Davidson (20.53). Bumrah has picked 10 five-wicket hauls in the format. Each of his seven Test appearances against Australia has been recorded Down Under.