Varun Chakravarthy has set a new T20I record for India by taking the most wickets in a bilateral T20I series, surpassing Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi.

His impressive performance in the ongoing series against South Africa, including a five-wicket haul for just 17 runs, has earned him a spot in the elite club of 16 spinners with 10 or more wickets in a bilateral T20I series.

Chakravarthy has taken 10 wickets versus SA so far

Varun Chakravarthy sets new T20I record for India, surpasses Ashwin

By Parth Dhall 10:22 am Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has added another feather to his cap. He now has the most wickets for India in a bilateral men's T20I series. The mystery spinner reached the landmark in the 3rd T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chakravarthy also became the first Indian with 10 or more wickets in a bilateral T20I series, surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin's nine wickets from three games against Sri Lanka back in 2016.

Chakravarthy joins elite group of spinners

Chakravarthy's feat puts him in an elite list of 16 spinners to have taken 10 or more wickets in a bilateral T20I series. The list features players such as Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) among others. Chakravarthy's stellar performance in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa has witnessed him take 10 wickets at an economy of eight, further cementing his place in the exclusive club.

Chakravarthy surpasses these Indians

As mentioned, Chakravarthy now has the most wickets for India in a bilateral T20I series. He surpassed off-spinner Ashwin and wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, each of whom owns nine wickets in this regard.

Chakravarthy's performance in the ongoing T20I series

Chakravarthy began the series on a high, taking three wickets at Kingsmead in Durban. He then followed it up with a five-wicket haul for just 17 runs at St George's Park. In the Centurion T20I, despite giving away 23 runs in his last over, he dismissed Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks. It was with Markram's wicket that Chakravarthy set his new record.