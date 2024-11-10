Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd T20I against South Africa, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya scored a crucial 39 not out, helping India recover from a shaky start.

Hardik Pandya slammed a vital 39*-run knock versus South Africa (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Hardik Pandya slams vital 39* versus SA in 2nd T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 09:47 pm Nov 10, 202409:47 pm

What's the story Hardik Pandya slammed a vital 39*-run knock versus South Africa in the 2nd T20I at St George's Park, Gqeberha. India were off to a poor start, being reduced to 45/4 in 8 overs. Pandya walked in at number six and held his fort against a disciplined Proteas unit. He helped India get to 124/6 from their 20 overs. Here are the details.

Pandya shows his mettle

India couldn't cope with the Proteas bowlers, losing three quick wickets (15/3). The road to recovery was led by Tilak Varma, played a run-a-ball knock of 20. Axar Patel chipped in with a 21-ball 27. However, Pandya stayed calm against a solid bowling unit and hit four fours and a six (SR: 86.67). He shared a 37*-run stand alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Pandya is closing in on 5,000 T20 runs

In 107 matches, Pandya now owns 1,682 runs at an average of 28.03. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 matches against South Africa, the all-rounder has raced to 213 runs at 35.50. In 37 away matches (29 innings), Pandya has amassed 575 runs at 31.94. Overall in T20s, Pandya owns 4,975 runs at 29.43 from 238 innings (273 matches).