1st Test: Debutant Jaker Ali revives Bangladesh with half-century
Debutant Jaker Ali has made a mark in the ongoing first Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa. He smoked a timely fifty in the third innings. Notably, the match is being played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Despite a poor start with Bangladesh bowled out for 106 in their first innings, Ali's performance has given a new lease of life to the team's efforts.
Ali's debut performance bolsters Bangladesh's 2nd innings
South Africa replied to Bangladesh's first score with a solid 308 in their first innings. But the home side was reeling at 112/6 in their second innings. This was turned around by Ali, who produced an excellent show on his Test debut. His gritty 138-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh steady their ship in the match and at least avoid an innings defeat.
Ali and Miraz's partnership propels Bangladesh ahead
Ali was finally dismissed after scoring a commendable 58 off 111 balls (7 fours). Keshav Maharaj ended the century stand between Mehidy and Ali. As mentioned, their combined efforts resulted in a significant 138-run partnership. This strategic alliance between the two playershas put Bangladesh in a stronger position than South Africa as they gear up for the fourth innings of this Test match.
A closer look at Jaker Ali's cricketing journey
Despite this being his maiden Test, Ali is no stranger to the cricketing world. Born in 1998, the dasher made his Test debut with 49 First-Class apperances under his belt. With his latest fifty, Ali has raced to 2,922 runs at 41-plus (100s: 4, 50s: 20). He has also represented Bangladesh in 19 T20Is and played for several franchises in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The 26-year-old is yet to make his ODI debut.
Ali also scripts these records
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ali became just the second Bangladesh batter after Mushfiqur Rahim (65 in Centurion, 2008) to smoke a Test fifty versus SA while batting at eight or lower. He is also the fourth batter to breach the 50-run mark on Test debut for Bangladesh while operating at eight or lower.