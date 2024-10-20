Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent loss, India still tops the World Test Championship (WTC) table, but with a reduced lead as their points percentage drops to 68.06%.

New Zealand's victory has bumped them up two spots to fourth, while Sri Lanka sits in third place after a home win against New Zealand.

The WTC rankings are determined by the percentage of points earned, with 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie.

New Zealand claimed their first Test win in India since 1988 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

WTC 2023-25: Top-ranked India's lead reduces after NZ beat them

By Parth Dhall 01:35 pm Oct 20, 202401:35 pm

What's the story New Zealand claimed a historic win over India in the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20. The Kiwis chased down 107 on Day 5 to win their first Test in India since 1988. Meanwhile, the defeat reduced India's lead at the top of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table. Have a look at the changes.

Gap between India and Australia reduces

Despite the loss, India continue to lead the WTC table. However, their points percentage has plunged to 68.06. India have won eight, lost three, and drawn one match in the current cycle. The gap between India and second-placed Australia has reduced as the latter own 62.50 PCT. Like India, Australia have also won eight and lost three matches, but they were docked 10 points.

What about New Zealand?

New Zealand, who are yet to play two more Tests in India, have jumped two spots to fourth. They now have a win-loss percentage of 44.44 percent, having won four and lost five matches.

A look at other sides

Sri Lanka, who recently beat New Zealand 2-0 at home, occupy the third spot on the WTC table. They have a points percentage of 55.56. England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies follow the Kiwis in the standings. Notably, no side other than Sri Lanka, Australia, and India boast a points percentage of more than 50.

Updated 2023-25 WTC standings

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.