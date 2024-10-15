Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, is cautious about fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket.

Shami, who hasn't played since the World Cup final last year due to an ankle injury, is on a recovery plan and might play a few games before the Australia series.

The decision will be made post the New Zealand series, emphasizing Shami's complete fitness before his comeback.

Shami is facing a knee swelling (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Will Mohammed Shami feature in Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:28 pm Oct 15, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Indian captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami's return to international cricket may be delayed due to a recent injury. Shami, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon in February this year, is now facing a knee swelling. The unexpected development has delayed his recovery process. "He recently had a setback - he had a swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit said ahead of India's first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Fitness uncertainty

Shami's fitness for upcoming series remains uncertain

Rohit was also unsure if Shami would be fit for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia. "Right now, it is pretty difficult for us to make a call on whether he will be fit for this series or the Australia series," he said. The Indian skipper stressed they don't want to risk an 'undercooked' Shami in Australia, stressing on his full recovery before returning to international cricket.

Extended absence

Shami's absence from international cricket extends over a year

Notably, Shami hasn't played any international cricket since the World Cup final last November. He was India's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in seven matches. Although he played through pain and received injections for his ankle during the tournament, he underwent surgery in London earlier this year. "He has not played any cricket for over a year. It is quite tough for a fast bowler to have missed so much of cricket," Rohit said.

Recovery plan

Shami's recovery plan and future participation

Rohit revealed that a recovery plan has been laid out for Shami by the physios, trainers, and doctors. "He is supposed to play a couple of games before he plays international cricket," he said. Shami's participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be decided after assessing his condition post the New Zealand series. This approach highlights the team's commitment to ensuring Shami's complete fitness before his return to international cricket.