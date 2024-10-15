Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammed Shami's participation in the Australia series is uncertain due to a knee swelling setback during his recovery from an Achilles heel injury.

To ensure readiness for any future injuries, India is building a strong bench with 8-9 fast bowlers, including potential candidates Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, and Nitish Reddy.

Rohit Sharma, emphasizing the need for a fully fit team, stated they don't want an "undercooked" Shami in Australia.

Mohammed Shami has hit a roadblock in recovery

'Don't want an undercooked Mohammed Shami in Australia': Rohit Sharma

By Parth Dhall 02:58 pm Oct 15, 202402:58 pm

What's the story India's Test captain, Rohit Sharma, opened up pacer Mohammed Shami's recovery process ahead of the 1st Test against New Zealand, starting October 15. Notably, swollen knees have further delayed Shami's return to the Test setup. This could lead to his absence from the five-match Test series in Australia in November. Therefore, Rohit asserted that India don't want an unprepared Shami for their Australia tour, which could aggravate the latter's injury. Here's more.

Injury details

Shami's unusual knee swelling delays recovery

Rohit revealed Shami suffered an unforeseen swelling in his knee while recovering. "He recently had a setback. He had a swelling in his knee, which was quite unusual while he was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100%. That put him back a little bit in his recovery," Sharma said at a press conference ahead of the 1st Test in Bengaluru.

Recovery progress

Shami's fitness for Australia series uncertain

Shami is currently being treated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he is working closely with physiotherapists and doctors. Rohit stressed the team's wish for Shami to be fully fit before he returns to international cricket. "We want him to be 100% fit. More than anything else, we don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia," he said. The fast bowler had been nursing a left Achilles heel injury since last year's ODI World Cup.

Backup plan

India prepare backup for Test series

Considering Shami's uncertain recovery timeline, India have prepared a group of "traveling reserves" for the New Zealand Test series. The group includes Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, and Nitish Reddy. Prasidh Krishna was also expected to join the team but faced another injury during Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match. Rohit confirmed that all these players are potential candidates for the Australia series.

Team strategy

Rohit emphasizes need for strong bench strength

Rohit also stressed on having a strong bench strength and not depending too much on a few. He said, "We want to create a group of fast bowlers where we have 8 or 9 options with us. It's not about 3 or 4 options." This way, the team can be prepared for any injuries or setbacks in future matches.