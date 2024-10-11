Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, a 25-year-old cricket prodigy, recently scored an impressive 317 runs in just 322 deliveries, marking the second-fastest triple century in history.

His performance, along with a record-breaking 454-run partnership with Joe Root, put England in a strong position against Pakistan.

Root, England's leading Test run-scorer, praised Brook's skills and predicts more high scores from him in the future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Root also scored a career-best 262 in Multan Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root predicts more 'monster scores' from triple-centurion Harry Brook

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Oct 11, 202410:10 am

What's the story Joe Root, England's veteran batter, has set high hopes on young gun Harry Brook. This comes after Brook's stunning triple -century in the ongoing Multan Test against Pakistan. Despite Root's own stellar performance with a career-best 262-run knock on Day 4, he was overshadowed by Brook's phenomenal show of skill and composure. The duo added 454 runs in partnership.

Game changer

Brook's triple century: A game-changer

Brook, at just 25 years of age, showed his class by scoring a phenomenal 317 runs off just 322 deliveries. Fatigue was the only thing that brought his innings to an end. Root is sure this won't be the last time we see such an insane score from Brook. He credited Brook's all-round skills and versatility on the field as the reason behind his success.

Future prospects

Root's high hopes for Brook's future in cricket

Root, who has overtaken former England captain Alastair Cook to become England's leading Test run-scorer, is optimistic about Brook's potential. He feels Brook's "complete game" could take him to similar heights. Root said he wants the team to keep improving and stressed on the importance of belief in doing extraordinary things.

Record breakers

Root and Brook's partnership: A record-breaking feat

Root and Brook, who first played together when Brook was 18, share a great bond on the field. Their partnership in the Multan Test saw them put on a record-breaking 454-run stand that put Pakistan on the back foot. Following their brilliant effort, England declared at 823/7, leaving Pakistan 115 runs behind with 152/6 at stumps on Day 4.

Admiration

Root's admiration for Brook's quick learning ability

Root described Brook's innings as a "masterclass" and praised his quick learning ability. He also equaled Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and surpassed Rahul Dravid in Multan marathon. This was Root's sixth double ton, which puts him level with the number of double hundreds scored by Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Kane Williamson, Virender Sehwag and Marvan Atapattu in their illustrious careers.

Historic achievement

Brook's historic triple century: A milestone for England

Brook made history by scoring the second-fastest triple century of all time in just 310 balls. He became only the sixth Englishman to achieve this milestone and England's first triple centurion in 34 years. His performance put significant pressure on Pakistan's bowlers, with six of them conceding more than 100 runs for only the second time in Test history.