Summarize Simplifying... In short Ganguly, in a chat with OneIndia, highlighted the tough challenge Team India faces with upcoming Test series in Australia and England.

He praised Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket, calling him India's trump card for the series.

Despite New Zealand's potential threat in the upcoming Test, Ganguly expressed confidence in Team India's ability to perform, even without their star player, Kane Williamson. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ganguly believes Pant will shine against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ganguly backs Rishabh Pant as India's trump card

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:05 am Oct 11, 202410:05 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav Ganguly, has backed Rishabh Pant to play a pivotal role in the upcoming five-Test series against Australia. Currently atop the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after a glorious series win over Bangladesh, Team India is gearing up for a massive challenge. Although they have three home Tests against New Zealand on the cards, Ganguly believes the Australian tour will be India's biggest test.

Upcoming series

Ganguly highlights upcoming challenges for Team India

Speaking with OneIndia, Ganguly stressed on how difficult the upcoming series will be. "Biggest challenge. That's the toughest challenge for India. Five Tests in Australia and then 5 in the England series. It's a massive challenge," he said. This clearly highlights how he thinks these matches will be a true test of Team India's mettle and skill on the global stage.

Player spotlight

Ganguly praises Pant's Test cricket comeback

Ganguly also praised Pant for his remarkable return to Test cricket after a break of nearly 21 months. In the series against Bangladesh, Pant scored a century and amassed 161 runs. "He [Pant] is an outstanding player in Tests. He will be India's trump card for the series," Ganguly said, emphasizing his faith in Pant's ability to turn the upcoming series with Australia on its head.

NZ series

Ganguly downplays New Zealand threat in upcoming Test

As Team India prepares to host New Zealand at home, Ganguly played down the threat posed by the Kiwis. This is even though they are likely to be without their star player Kane Williamson for the first Test. His comments indicate a strong belief in Team India's ability to hold their own against any opponent, further boosting morale ahead of these crucial matches.