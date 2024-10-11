Rohit Sharma may miss one Test match against Australia: Report
Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, might miss one of the first two Tests in the upcoming five-match series against Australia. The series, which is part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be held later this year on Australian soil. This comes as a major blow for India, who have been dominating Australia in recent series. Here are further details.
Rohit Sharma's personal commitments may affect his participation
As per PTI, Rohit has also told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about a "pressing personal matter" which may force him to miss one of the first two Tests. The first Test will be held in Perth from November 22-26, followed by a day-night pink ball Test from December 6-10. If Rohit's personal issue is sorted before the series, he could play all five Tests.
Potential replacements for Rohit Sharma are being considered
If Rohit is unavailable for a match, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be called up as cover. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who have both opened in the past, can also be considered as potential partners for Yashasvi Jaiswal, in case Rohit misses the Perth or Adelaide Test. Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is set to lead.
Uncertainty looms over temporary captaincy for Indian team
The possible absence of Rohit raises questions over who would take over as captain, considering the Indian team didn't have a vice-captain in their recent two-match series against Bangladesh. In the past, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have stepped up to lead the team in Rohit's absence. Currently, Gill, Bumrah, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are being considered as possible candidates for this role.