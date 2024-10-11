Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team's star player, may miss a Test match against Australia due to a personal issue.

This comes as a major blow for India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma may miss one Test match against Australia: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:57 am Oct 11, 202409:57 am

What's the story Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, might miss one of the first two Tests in the upcoming five-match series against Australia. The series, which is part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be held later this year on Australian soil. This comes as a major blow for India, who have been dominating Australia in recent series. Here are further details.

Personal reasons

Rohit Sharma's personal commitments may affect his participation

As per PTI, Rohit has also told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about a "pressing personal matter" which may force him to miss one of the first two Tests. The first Test will be held in Perth from November 22-26, followed by a day-night pink ball Test from December 6-10. If Rohit's personal issue is sorted before the series, he could play all five Tests.

Replacement options

Potential replacements for Rohit Sharma are being considered

If Rohit is unavailable for a match, Abhimanyu Easwaran could be called up as cover. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who have both opened in the past, can also be considered as potential partners for Yashasvi Jaiswal, in case Rohit misses the Perth or Adelaide Test. Easwaran will also be in Australia with the India A team which he is set to lead.

Captaincy concerns

Uncertainty looms over temporary captaincy for Indian team

The possible absence of Rohit raises questions over who would take over as captain, considering the Indian team didn't have a vice-captain in their recent two-match series against Bangladesh. In the past, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have stepped up to lead the team in Rohit's absence. Currently, Gill, Bumrah, and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are being considered as possible candidates for this role.