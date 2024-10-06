Summarize Simplifying... In short India's T20I cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is set to face Bangladesh in Gwalior, marking the stadium's international debut.

The series offers players a chance to boost their IPL value and secure a spot in the T20I side.

Sanju Samson will open the batting, and the weather promises plenty of sunshine, making conditions ideal for a thrilling match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The pitch is expected to favor pacers

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Weather and pitch reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:40 am Oct 06, 202409:40 am

What's the story The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior is set to host its inaugural international match on October 6, as India take on Bangladesh in the first T20I. The weather forecast for the day promises clear skies with no threat of rain or thunderstorms. This comes as a relief after last week's World Test Championship match in Kanpur was marred by poor weather conditions and outfield issues.

Team composition

India's new-look T20I team to face Bangladesh

The Indian T20I team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will include regulars Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh. The squad also features newcomers Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana who are set to make their international debut following impressive IPL performances earlier this year. Varun Chakravarthy is also making a comeback to the spin department.

Career prospects

Series offers players opportunity to boost IPL value

The upcoming series is not just about victory, but also provides an opportunity for players to increase their IPL value ahead of the retention announcements and mega auction. It's a chance for them to secure a spot in the T20I side before mainstay players return next year. India's focus throughout this series will be on assessing their bench strength, especially in the pace department with two uncapped players, Mayank and Harshit.

Match preparations

Sanju Samson to open, Gwalior promises sunny weather

Sanju Samson is set to take on the role of an opener after selectors chose only one top-order specialist batter, Abhishek Sharma. The weather in Gwalior promises 'plenty of sunshine' with temperatures around 28°C during the match. Meanwhile, Indian skipper SKY termed the pitch 'ideal' for T20 cricket with both batters and bowlers getting decent assistance. Fast bowlers may get assistance early on.

Venue debut

Gwalior stadium to host 1st international match

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, situated on the outskirts of Gwalior along the Mumbai-Agra highway, is set to become India's newest venue for international cricket. This match will also mark India's first home T20 match since winning their second T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies. The T20I series will continue with matches in Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and October 12 respectively.