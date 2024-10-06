WT20 WC: Rodrigues discusses team plans ahead of Pakistan clash
India Women's team batter, Jemimah Rodrigues, has emphasized the significance of every match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This statement comes as India prepare to face Pakistan Women in a highly anticipated match on October 6. The importance of this game has been amplified following India's 58-run defeat against New Zealand Women in their previous encounter. Here are further details.
India vs Pakistan: A high-stakes match
The upcoming match between India and Pakistan holds high stakes for both teams, given their contrasting starts in the tournament. While India aim to avoid a second consecutive defeat following their loss to New Zealand, Pakistan is hopeful of securing two consecutive victories. A win for Pakistan could bring them closer to their first-ever semi-final appearance in this tournament.
Rodrigues emphasizes focus on process
Rodrigues has stressed the importance of focusing on the process and taking each game as it comes. "I think what we have been doing really well as a team is just sticking to the process and doing whatever it takes one game at a time," she said. Despite acknowledging that every game is crucial, Rodrigues insists that the team will continue to approach each match individually and adhere to their established strategies.
Pakistan skipper Sana confident ahead of clash
Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, expressed confidence in her team's ability to maintain their winning momentum. She stated that there is no pressure on her team as they prepare for the upcoming match against India. "First of all, no team is small or big because it is T20 format. The one who plays well, wins the match on the day," Sana said.