India won the final by seven runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma recalls Pant's smart strategy in T20 WC final

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:23 am Oct 06, 202409:23 am

What's the story Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's cricket team, has credited Rishabh Pant's strategic move as a significant factor in their thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final. The revelation was made during an appearance on Netflix's popular show The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sharma was accompanied by teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Game-changing move

Pant's strategy disrupted South Africa's momentum

Sharma detailed the tense moments of the final match when South Africa needed 26 runs from 24 balls with several set batters still at the crease. During this crucial phase, Pant feigned a knee niggle and called for the physio, causing a brief delay in play. This unexpected interruption disrupted the rhythm of South African batter Heinrich Klaasen, who had been performing exceptionally well with a quickfire 52 off just 27 balls.

Match-turning moment

India's crucial breakthrough post Pant's strategy

Following the resumption of play after Pant's strategic delay, India achieved a crucial breakthrough. Hardik Pandya dismissed Klaasen with the first ball of the over, significantly shifting the momentum in India's favor. This dismissal marked a turning point in the match as South Africa, who had seemed on track to win, stumbled in their chase and fell short by seven runs.

Risky move

Sharma's bold decision during final overs

Sharma also revealed that he encouraged his team to sledge the South African batters post Klaasen's dismissal, despite the risk of fines. He stated, "That is what happened. Hardik dismissed Klaasen in that over, and from then onwards, pressure started to build on South Africa." He added that this was a necessary tactic as they were determined to win at any cost and were prepared to face potential penalties.