#ThisDayThatYear: Roy Halladay pitches the second no-hitter in postseason history

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:00 am Oct 06, 202409:00 am

What's the story Roy Halladay, Philadelphia Phillies' ace, pitched a historic no-hitter on October 6, 2010, against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Halladay's dominant performance marked only the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history, leading the Phillies to a 4-0 victory. Notable, this was Halladay's first postseason appearance. We decode this historic feat and the Hall of Famer's career stats.

Halladay's no-hitter was only the second in MLB postseason history, and the first since New York Yankees' Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Larsen's perfect game in Game 5 of the World Series led the Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Halladay's achievement placed him among the greats, as postseason no-hitters are rare and difficult to accomplish.

Phillies dominate Reds 4-0 in Halladay's historic no-hitter

In the NLDS opener, Halladay allowed only one baserunner, issuing a walk, but otherwise retired every batter he faced. Halladay overpowered Cincinnati's hitters, striking out eight batters in 9 innings pitched and 104 pitches. No homers were hit in the game, and out of the 4 runs scored, two were batted in by Shane Victorino, and one each from Halladay and Chase Utley.

Halladay and Phillies' 2010 season highlights

In 2010, Halladay won 21 games with a 2.44 ERA and pitched nine complete games. Earlier that season, he threw a perfect game against the Florida Marlins, becoming one of the few pitchers with both a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter. The Phillies finished 97-65, topping the NL East, but fell to the San Fransisco Giants 4-2 in the NLCS.

Halladay's 16-season career stats

Halladay compiled 203 wins, a 3.38 ERA, and 2,117 strikeouts while playing for the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw 67 complete games and 20 shutouts, showcasing his dominance. In the postseason, he held a 2.37 ERA over five starts, further cementing his legacy in the baseball world.

Other achievements and legacy

Halladay was an 8-time All-Star, 2-time Cy Young Award winner, and a 2× MLB wins leader (2003, 2010) Tragically, Halladay passed away in a plane crash in 2017. In his honor, the Toronto Blue Jays retired his No. 32, and the Philadelphia Phillies retired his No. 34, cementing his legacy with both franchises. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2019.

