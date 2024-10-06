Summarize Simplifying... In short Xabi Alonso has marked his 100th game as Bayer Leverkusen's manager with a 67% win rate, leading the team to 67 victories, 21 draws, and 12 losses.

Bayer Leverkusen saw their two-goal lead slip as newly-promoted Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel (Image Source: X/@bayer04_en)

Xabi Alonso completes 100 games as Bayer Leverkusen manager

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen saw their two-goal lead slip as newly-promoted Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel came from behind to earn a point against the reigning champions. The match marked Alonso's 100th match in charge of Leverkusen. Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann handed Leverkusen a fast start by scoring inside 8 minutes. However, Jann-Fiete Arp scored the equalizing penalty after Max Geschwill scored at stroke of half-time.

Alonso as Leverkusen manager

After 100 matches, Alonso has guided Leverkusen to 67 wins, 21 draws and 12 losses. Under his guidance, Leverkusen have smashed 233 goals in addition to conceding 102. Alonso carries a 67% win rate as Leverkusen manager.

A dream 2023-24 season for Leverkusen under Alonso

Last season, Leverkusen played 53 matches in all competitions. They won 43 games, drew nine and lost just one encounter. Leverkusen scored a record 144 goals and conceded just 42. The club won the Bundesliga 2023-24 title, going unbeaten. Out of 34 matches, Leverkusen won 28 and drew six. Leverkusen also won the DFB-Pokal honor. They reached the Europa League final as well.

