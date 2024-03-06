Next Article

Jeremie Frimpong scored his eighth goal in the 2023-24 Bundesliga (Photo credit: X/@Bundesliga)

Decoding the stats of Bayer Leverkusen's wing-backs in Bundesliga 2023-24

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:41 pm Mar 06, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Bayer Leverkusen defeated 10-man FC Koln 2-0 on matchday 24 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign. Leverkusen wing-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo were on the scoresheet as Die Werkself went 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings. Frimpong and Grimaldo have been a major part of Leverkusen's success this season, especially with their tremendous attacking output. Here we decode stats.

Goal contributions

40 goal contributions from Leverkusen wing-backs

Grimaldo and Frimpong have collectively contributed to 40 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 season. Spanish wing-back Grimaldo has netted 11 goals and provided 10 assists this season while Frimpong has slammed home 10 goals and returned with nine assists for Die Werkself. While Grimaldo has featured in 33 matches, Frimpong has played 30 games this season across all competitions.

Alex Grimaldo

A look at Grimaldo's exceptional numbers from this season

Grimaldo scored his ninth Bundesliga goal this season against FC Koln in his 24th league appearance. He has also provided nine assists. The 28-year-old has scored twice in five Europa League outings. Grimaldo returned without scoring in his four DFB-Pokal encounters while registering a solitary assist. He has been terrific with his attacking output for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong also continues his fiery goal-scoring form

Frimpong owns eight goals in 23 appearances in the 2023-24 Bundesliga. He has also provided six assists in the competition. Overall, the youngster has netted 10 goals and provided nine assists in 30 matches across all competitions in the 2023-24 season. He has scored once and provided three assists in the DFB-Pokal while scoring a solitary goal in three Europa League fixtures.

2023-24 Bundesliga

Decoding Grimaldo's numbers from the 2023-24 Bundesliga season

As per Opta, Grimaldo has created 57 chances this season in the 2023-24 Bundesliga. Apart from scoring nine goals and providing nine assists, he has completed 37 crosses (including corners). Six of his goals have come from inside the box. He has attempted 36 shots (excluding blocks), 16 of them have been on target. He has completed 36 tackles while clocking 87.11% passing accuracy.

2023-24 Bundesliga

Decoding Frimpong's stats from the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign

Seven of Frimpong's eight league goals have come from inside the box in 23 Bundesliga appearances this season. The youngster has created 38 chances. He has attempted 38 shots (excluding blocks) while 19 of them have been on target. He has clocked an 81.23% passing accuracy while completing 38 take-ons, 20 tackles and 11 clearances. He has won 84 ground duels.

Transfer

Leverkusen spotted the potential in Grimaldo and Frimpong

Frimpong joined Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021 for €11m and has featured in 125 matches for Die Werkself since joining. Considering his talent, it was a steal deal for Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Grimaldo joined Leverkusen last summer as a free agent after his contract with Benfica ended. His performances for Leverkusen this season helped him earn his maiden international cap for Spain.

Numbers

Leverkusen go 10 points clear of Bayern Munich

Leverkusen won their 20th match of the ongoing Bundesliga season (D4) against FC Koln. After 24 matches, Xabi Alonso's men have raced to 64 points. Leverkusen are 10 points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich (54). Notably, Leverkusen are now the second side with 60-plus goals (61) in Bundesliga 2023-24. Only Bayern own more (65). Leverkusen also clocked their fifth successive win in the Bundesliga.