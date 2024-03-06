Next Article

Phil Foden scored a brilliant brace against Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@PhilFoden)

Phil Foden vs David Silva: Decoding their Manchester City stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Phil Foden was the protagonist for Manchester City as they came from behind to beat arch-rivals Manchester United 3-1 on matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League. The youngster scored two exceptional goals to bring his team back into the contest. Later, Erling Haaland made it 3-1. It was a special day for Foden as he surpassed David Silva's goal tally for Manchester City.

Record

18 goals this season in all competitions

As per Opta, Foden has scored 18 goals in all competitions for Manchester City this season. This is his highest goal tally in a single campaign. Notably, the only Premier League players to score more non-penalty goals than Foden this season are Haaland (22) and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (21). Foden has hammered home 11 goals in 27 matches in the 2023-24 Premier League.

Manchester United

Six goals in the Manchester Derby for Foden

As per Squawka, only Sergio Aguero with eight goals has netted more Premier League goals for Manchester City in the Manchester Derby than Foden. The Englishman has now scored six goals in the league against Manchester United. Haaland also joined him with six goals. Manchester United are the only team against whom Foden has scored 2-plus goals on multiple occasions.

Record

Foden surpasses David Silva's goal tally for Manchester City

With his brace against United, Foden has surpassed Silva's goal tally of 77 for Manchester City. The youngster has also broken into the top 10 all-time goal-scorers for the club. Foden has now matched Riyad Mahrez's tally of 78 strikes while Kevin De Bruyne (98) and Haaland (80) are ahead of him on the list among active players.

Foden

Decoding Foden's overall stats for Manchester City

Foden has scored 78 goals in 257 appearances, besides 51 assists. He has netted 46 goals in 151 Premier League appearances while returning with 12 strikes from 23 FA Cup matches. He has slammed home five goals in 21 Carabao Cup games. He has featured in 50 Champions League matches, scoring 14 goals. Foden has scored once in two FIFA Club World Cup appearances.

David Silva

Reminiscing David Silva's exceptional numbers for Manchester City

Silva left City in 2020, having made 436 appearances. Silva scored 77 goals, besides providing 117 assists. His Premier League tally was 60 goals and 93 assists from 309 matches. He scored five times in 35 FA Cup matches while netting once in 19 Carabao Cup encounters. Silva netted 10 goals in 60 UCL matches while scoring once in 10 Europa League encounters.

Premier League

A look at Foden's overall Premier League stats

As mentioned, Foden has scored 46 goals in 156 Premier League appearances (A25). He came up through the Manchester City academy and has only represented them in the competition. Foden has created 35 big chances while completing 398 crosses, 32 through balls and 105 accurate long balls. He has smashed the woodwork on nine occasions. Foden also owns 99 tackles and 50 interceptions.

Premier League

A look at Silva's overall Premier League numbers

The Spanish midfielder netted 60 goals in 309 Premier League (A93). Silva created 118 big chances while providing 455 accurate long balls. He owned 34% shooting accuracy while scoring thrice from direct freekicks. Silva also completed 381 tackles, 219 interceptions and provided 310 through balls. He clocked 552 shots out of which 186 were on target. He smashed the woodwork 16 times.

Records

Unique Premier League records for Silva

As per Opta, Silva won his 200th Premier League game in his 289th appearance. He is the only player to reach 200 wins in fewer than 300 games played, bettering the record held by John Terry (306 games). Silva is ranked seventh in terms of all-time assists in the Premier League. He is one of the two Spaniards with 90-plus assists alongside Cesc Fabregas.