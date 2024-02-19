Harry Kane has attained a new milestone in the Bundesliga (Photo credit: X/@HKane)

Harry Kane becomes fastest to score 25 Bundesliga goals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:33 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Harry Kane has attained a new milestone in the Bundesliga. He is now the fastest to score 25 goals in the Bundesliga. Kane, who joined Bayern Munich from Spurs for a record sum in the summer of 2023, took 22 matches to reach the milestone. As per Opta, he broke the record of Erling Haaland, who took 25 matches for Borussia Dortmund. Here's more.

Kane's goal was not enough in Bayern's defeat

Kane scored Bayern's second goal in a 3-2 defeat against Bochum on Sunday. Kane's goal in the 87th minute wasn't enough as Bochum stunned the champions, who are now eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen after 22 matchdays. Bayern suffered their fourth defeat of the season and a third since the Bundesliga resumed after the winter break.

Kane breaks Haaland's record

Haaland reached 25 goals in his second season at Dortmund after scoring 13 from his first 15 games since joining the club in January 2020. Former Hamburger SV legend Uwe Seeler held the record before Haaland, racing to 25 Bundesliga goals in 28 matches.

First player to 25 goals in Europe's top 5 leagues

Kane is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach 25 goals. Kylian Mbappe is second on the list, scoring 21 goals for PSG in Ligue 1. Lautaro Martinez is third with 20 goals for Inter in Serie A. Kane now has 30 goals involvement in the Bundesliga (5 assists). Across competitions, he has 29 goals and 8 assists this season.

Kane equaled these records on matchday 20

Earlier, Kane equaled the record for the most goals (24) after 20 Bundesliga matches in a season in Bayern's victory against Gladbach. Kane matched Gerd Muller (1969-70) and Robert Lewandowski (2020-21). Both Muller and Lewy achieved it for Bayern. Meanwhile, the Englishman notched the joint-most goals in the first Bundesliga season for Bayern, equalling Luca Toni (24 in 2007-08).

Kane matched this record of Lewandowski in Bundesliga's first half

Kane raced to 22 Bundesliga goals after scoring against Hoffenheim on matchday 17. As per Opta, he equaled the record for the most goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Only Lewandowski had scored as many goals in the first half in 2020-21.