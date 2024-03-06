Next Article

Martin Odegaard ran the show for Arsnal against Sheffield United (Photo credit: X/odegaard98M)

Martin Odegaard: Decoding his Premier League 2023-24 season in stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:47 pm Mar 06, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Arsenal were at their dominant best as they hammered Sheffield United 6-0 on matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League. It was an absolute goal-fest for the Gunners as six different goal-scorers were on the scoresheet along with an own goal. It all started with Martin Odegaard's opening goal in the fifth minute. The Norwegian midfielder continued his exploits. We decode the stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Arsenal are among the contenders to fight for the Premier League title this season alongside Manchester City and Liverpool. While they have many talented players, it is Odegaard who remains the fulcrum of the team. He pulls the strings from midfield and creates the majority of their attacking plays. Odegaard has been one of Arsenal's best players under Mikel Arteta.

Performance

Odegaard ran the show for Arsenal against Sheffield United

Odegaard was the main man for the Gunners in their historic 6-0 win against Sheffield United. He was rightfully adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his heroics. He managed to create four chances. As per Squawka, Odegaard made 44 passes in the final third and won five duels. The midfielder also completed three successful dribbles.

2023-24

A look at his overall numbers from the 2023-24 season

The 25-year-old has now raced to nine goals in 34 appearances this season across all competitions. This was his sixth goal in the Premier League this season from 24 fixtures. Two of his goals have come in six UEFA Champions League clashes. While he scored once in two Carabao Cup games. With six assists, Odegaard owns 15 goals involvement this season.

Numbers

Decoding Odegaard's 2023-24 Premier League season in numbers

As per Opta, five out of Odegaard's six goals in the 2023-24 Premier League games have come from inside the box. He has also provided six assists while creating 70 chances. He attempted 34 shots (excluding blocks) while hitting the target 18 times. He has completed 23 take-ons and 33 tackles. Odegaard has won 78 ground duels, besides making seven interceptions.

Premier League

A look at his overall Premier League numbers

Odegaard owns 29 goals in 111 appearances in the Premier League while also registering 19 assists. Of his goals, only two have been penalties and one from a free-kick. He has created 34 big chances while completing 138 accurate long balls. A total of 75 shots have been on target with 35% shooting accuracy. Odegaard owns a 46% tackle success. He owns 26 interceptions.

Arsenal

A look at his overall numbers for Arsenal

Starting from his loan spell in 2020-21, Odegaard has scored 33 goals in 139 appearances for Arsenal. Besides his Premier League exploits, he has scored twice in six UCL games. He netted once in 13 Europa League fixtures. He has slammed home a solitary goal in five Carabao Cup encounters. Odegaard is yet to score in the FA Cup. He owns 16 assists.

Signing

A loan that turned into a sensational permanent signing

In January 2021, Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on a mid-season loan. Although he scored twice in 20 appearances, Mikel Arteta liked him. He was made permanent in August 2021 for almost €40 million. After his first full season at Arsenal, Odegaard gained enough trust to be the new captain. His performances have also elevated after taking up the captaincy role.