Vidarbha overcome Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy semis: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:33 am Mar 06, 202411:33 am

What's the story Vidarbha clinched a thrilling victory against Madhya Pradesh in the semi-finals of the 2024 Ranji Trophy season at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur. Vidarbha claimed a 62-run win. MP ended Day 4 on 228/6 and needed another 93 runs more to win. However, MP were folded for 258 as Vidarbha claimed the tie in the morning session. Here are further details.

Avesh Khan claimed a four-fer for MP in the first innings as Vidarbha were dismissed for a paltry score of 170. Karun Nair scored 63 runs for his side. In response, Himanshu Mantri's 126-run knock helped MP get to a score of 252/10. Umesh Yadav and Yash Thakur claimed 3-fers. Vidarbha managed 402/10 as Yash Rathod smashed 141 runs. MP saw Anubhav Agarwal claim a fifer. Chasing a tricky score, MP were bundled out for 258.