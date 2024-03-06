Next Article

Harry Kane scored a brilliant brace against Lazio (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN

Champions League 2023-24, Bayern Munich humble Lazio 3-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:51 am Mar 06, 202403:51 am

What's the story Bayern Munich outplayed Lazio with a 3-0 win at home in the second leg of their round of 16 encounter in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Harry Kane scored a brilliant brace while Thomas Muller was also on the scoresheet to hand the Bavarians a dominant win over the Italians. Bayern have reached the quarter-finals alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane continues to score goals for Bayern

Kane has now scored 33 goals in 33 appearances for Bayern this season across all competitions. He has also provided eight assists. As per Squawka, he became the second player in Europe's top five leagues this season to complete 40 goal involvements after Kylian Mbappe. While the PSG forward achieved it in 34 games, the Englishman did it in only 33.

Record

Kane's exceptional home record in the Champions League

Kane has now been directly involved in 21 goals in 20 home games in the Champions League. He has netted 12 goals and provided three assists for Tottenham Hotspur in UCL home matches. He has now scored five goals along with an assist for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on UCL nights.

Thomas Muller

Muller also joined the party for the Bavarians

Muller scored the decisive goal in the first half as he became the oldest player for Bayern to score in the Champions League knockout stages at the age of 34 years and 174 days since Claudio Pizarro in April 2013 (34y 189d). The veteran has now netted 54 goals in 151 UCL matches. He has scored three goals in 30 appearances this season.

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala registered this unique UCL feat

Jamal Musiala reached the milestone of 30 UCL matches against Lazio. He became the youngest Bayern Munich player to achieve this landmark at the age of 21 years and eight days. As per Opta, the German midfielder is the fifth-youngest to reach 30 UCL matches. He is behind the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Roque Santa Cruz, Iker Casillas and Mbappe.

Stats

These are the stats from the encounter

Before this match, Bayern have been eliminated from each of their last seven Champions League ties after losing the first leg (11 out of 14 overall). However, they won the two previous times they lost the first leg in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Lazio remain winless in an away Champions League match in Germany in their five attempts (D2, L3).

Information

27th goal in the Champions League

Kane has now netted 27 goals in the Champions League. As per Opta, he is England's second-highest goal-scorer in Europe's elite club competition. Only Wayne Rooney, with 30 goals in the tournament, is ahead of him.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer matches Casillas' UCL clean sheet record

With the win, Bayern veteran Manuel Neuer kept a clean sheet against Lazio. As per Opta, this was his 57th clean sheet in his 136th Champions League match. He has now equalled Casillas' record, who also owns 57 clean sheets in the competition (177 matches). Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon trails them with 52 clean sheets in the Champions League.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Bayern created opportunities right from the outset. Kane even forced a save from Ivan Provedel early on. They eventually reaped their reward when Kane headed home the opener following a scuffed shot from Raphael Guerreiro. A few minutes later, Muller made it 2-0. The second half saw Lazio get some chances but Kane sealed the game with the third goal in the 66th minute.