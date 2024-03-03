Next Article

Himanshu Mantri was the lone warrior for MP in the first innings against Vidarbha

Ranji Trophy semis: Himanshu Mantri slams his 6th FC century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:30 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Himanshu Mantri was the star batter for Madhya Pradesh on Day 2 against Vidarbha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy semi-finals. The wicket-keeper hammered his sixth First-Class century as he was MP's lone warrior in the first innings. Courtesy of his 210-ball ton, MP managed to take the lead over Vidarbha in the crucial encounter. MP were 182/5 when Mantri reached his milestone.

A valiant hand from the opening batter

Mantri added 20 runs with Yash Dubey before the latter was dismissed on Day 1. The 30-year-old then stitched up a 61-run stand with Harsh Gawali. He showed great determination to keep the scoreboard ticking as he added 52 runs with Sagar Solanki. Mantri's stand with Saransh Jain handed MP the first-innings lead. His knock has been laced with 10 boundaries and a six.

Mantri hammered third century of the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Mantri has been a pivotal player for Madhya Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. The wicket-keeper batter has amassed 600-plus runs this season in eight matches at an average of over 50. Notably, this was his third century of the ongoing season along with two fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mantri is the highest run-getter for MP in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign.

Decoding Mantri's runs in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Mantri hammered a 119 against Odisha in his opening match. He scored 8 and 14 against Delhi. He scored a 77 against Puducherry. He missed out against Himachal Pradesh (18) before smashing 111 versus Baroda. He returned with scores of 50 and 22 against J&K. Mantri slammed 49 and 43 against Andhra Pradesh in the preceding encounter.

A look at his FC numbers

Playing his 28th First-Class match, Mantri has amassed 1,800-plus runs at an average above 38. Apart from six centuries, he also owns as many fifties in red-ball cricket. The southpaw has been a regular player for Madhya Pradesh in recent years, especially in the Ranji Trophy. He was part of the historic MP team that won their maiden Ranji Trophy honor in 2022.