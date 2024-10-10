Summarize Simplifying... In short The highest-ever total in Test cricket history was posted by Sri Lanka against India in 1997, with standout performances from Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama.

England also made significant scores in 1938 against Australia, 1930 against West Indies, and 2024 against Pakistan, with notable contributions from players like Leonard Hutton and Andy Sandham.

These high-scoring matches, however, often ended in draws despite the impressive individual performances.

England posted a mammoth 823/7d during their first innings in Multan

A look at highest team totals in Test cricket

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:37 pm Oct 10, 202407:37 pm

What's the story During the 1st Test between England and Pakistan in Multan, the visitors managed a mammoth total of 823/7d in their first innings. England managed this score thanks to a brilliant 317 by Harry Brook and 262 by Joe Root. The visitors, therefore, registered their highest total in the longest format. We decode the highest totals in Test cricket history.

#1

952/6d: Sri Lanka vs India, Colombo, 1997

In the first innings of the 1997 Test against India, Sri Lanka posted the highest-ever total in Test history. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 340 runs off 578 balls, complemented by Roshan Mahanama's double-century (225) and Aravinda de Silva's century (126 off 211 balls). Despite this remarkable performance, the match ended in a draw. India managed 537/8d in their first innings.

#2

903/7d: England vs Australia, The Oval, 1938

In the fifth Test from 1938, England posted 903/7d during their first innings against Australia. This total featured standout performances from Leonard Hutton (364), Maurice Leyland (187), and Joe Hardstaff (169*). In reply, Australia collapsed for 201 in their first innings and 123 in the second after the follow-on. The hosts won by an innings and 579 runs.

#3

849: England vs West Indies, Kingston, 1930

England managed this score during their first innings of the fourth Test against the West Indies in Kingston. Brilliant batting performances from Andy Sandham (325), and (149) saw England post 849. In response, WI were folded for 286, while England managed 272/9d. However, the match was drawn after England set a target of 836, and WI managed 408/5.

#4

823/7d: England vs Pakistan, Multan, 2024

As mentioned, England posted 823/7d against Pakistan in the 2024 Multan Test. This was in response to Pakistan's 556 in their first innings. Brook became the sixth England batter with a triple-century and also smashed the second-fastest triple-century (317) off just 310 balls. Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood managed 102 and 151, respectively. Salman Agha scored an unbeaten 104.