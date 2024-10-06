Summarize Simplifying... In short Jason Gillespie, a cricket coach, has rejected Pakistan players' plea for a flat pitch, insisting it should stay as is.

Jason Gillespie dismisses Pakistan players' request for flat pitch

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Oct 06, 2024

What's the story Jason Gillespie, the coach of Pakistan's cricket team, has reportedly dismissed a request from his players for a flat pitch in their upcoming Test series against England. This information was revealed by former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali on his YouTube channel. The request comes after Pakistan's recent 0-2 defeat at home against Bangladesh, which has led to criticism of both their batting and bowling units.

Coach's perspective

Gillespie's stance on pitch preparation

Gillespie has taken a firm stance against the players' request for a flat pitch. According to Ali, Gillespie wants the pitch to remain as prepared by the groundsman without any alterations. "I will give you an inside story. Jason Gillespie has handed a shut-up call to Pakistan batters," Ali stated on his YouTube channel, emphasizing Gillespie's disagreement with the players' demands.

Upcoming series

Pakistan's performance and England's preparation

Pakistan's cricket team is currently facing challenges with both their bowling and batting units underperforming. The leadership of Shan Masood as Test captain is also being questioned following Babar Azam's departure from his role as skipper in both white-ball formats. Meanwhile, England veteran Joe Root expressed confidence in his team's preparation for the upcoming series against Pakistan, based on their previous victory in 2022.