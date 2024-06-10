Next Article

Pakistan lost their first two fixtures (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC 2024: Pakistan meet Canada in do-or-die clash

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:18 pm Jun 10, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Pakistan will have a lot to play for as they meet Canada in Match 22 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Having lost their first two fixtures, the Men in Green must win this duel to stay alive in the race for the Super 8 stage. Meanwhile, Canada have a win from two games. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, will host this Group A clash on June 11. Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first were bundled out inside 120 in three of the four matches here in the ongoing tournament. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

PAK vs CAN

Can Pakistan open their account?

While Pakistan shockingly lost their first match in the Super Over against USA, they failed to chase down 120 against India in their next outing. They must win both their remaining games to qualify for the Super eight stage besides depending upon other fixtures. Notably, Pakistan's NRR reads -0.150. The team beat Canada by 35 runs in their only previous T20I meeting, in 2008.

Struggles

Batters let Pakistan down

Pakistan have been let down by their batters in both matches. Their inability to cash in the important junctures has also hurt them. Skipper Babar Azam must lead from the front. Canada, who recently beat Ireland, have a chance to cause yet another upset. While Nicholas Kirton has been among the runs, pacers Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger were sensational in the Ireland clash.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir. Canada (Probable XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Stats

A look at the key performers

With 595 runs at 37.18, Babar is the leading run-getter in T20Is this year. Shaheen Afridi leads the T20I bowling charts in 2024 with 28 wickets at 16.42. Kirton has touched the 49-run mark in each of his last three T20I outings. His strike rate in the ongoing tournament reads 151.52. Heyliger has claimed three wickets in the tournament as his economy reads 5.28.