Suryakumar has struggled against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav vs Pakistan in T20Is: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:06 pm Jun 07, 2024

What's the story India's star versatile batter Suryakumar Yadav could be instrumental in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Suryakumar has cemented his place as a leading batter in Team India's starting roster. His shot-making ability and consistency in run-scoring have been solid. Suryakumar will be raring to have a crack against Pakistan in New York. We decode his stats.

Suryakumar has failed to impress against Pakistan

In four T20I matches against Pakistan, Suryakumar has amassed a paltry 57 runs at 14.25. His strike rate is 123.91. 18 is his highest score. His 57 runs have come from 46 balls. Suryakumar has hit six fours and a solitary six. As per ESPNcricinfo, in overs 7-16, Suryakumar has scored 31 runs from two innings at 15.50 (two dismissals).

His performance against these Pakistan bowlers

Versus Shaheen Afridi, SKY has scored seven runs from four deliveries without being dismissed. He has smashed Shaheen for a six (SR: 175). Across two innings against right-arm pacer Naseem Shah, SKY has collected four runs from seven balls (SR: 57.14). Naseem has dismissed SKY once. Fast bowler Haris Rauf has conceded 11 runs from five balls, dismissing the batter once.

Suryakumar's T20I batting numbers

In 61 matches (58 innings), Suryakumar owns 2,143 runs at 44.64. In addition to four tons, he has clobbered 17 fifties. 192 fours and 123 sixes have flown from his bat (SR: 171.16). 1,381 of his runs have come against pacers at 43.15 (SR: 187.89). Pacers have dismissed him on 32 occasions. He averages 53.07 against spinners, scoring 743 runs (14 dismissals).