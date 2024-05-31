Next Article

West Indies feature on this list

T20 World Cup: Presenting the highest team totals against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:40 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story India will fight for their second ICC T20 World Cup in the upcoming 2024 edition. The Men in Blue have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, hosts USA, Ireland, and Canada. Notably, India have been away from the glory since lifting the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007. Meanwhile, let's decode the highest T20 WC totals against India.

#4

Australia - 184/5 in 2010

Australia posted 184/5 against India in the 2010 ICC T20 WC game in Bridgetown. Openers Shane Watson (54) and David Warner (72) added 104 runs to give the Aussies a flying start. Though Indian bowlers did well to restrict the damage, the Aussies finished at 184/5. MS Dhoni's team was bundled out for 135 as Rohit Sharma's (79*) lone fight wasn't enough.

#3

New Zealand - 190/10 in 2007

New Zealand posted 190/10 in the 2007 Johannesburg game against India with Brendon McCullum scoring 45. Craig McMillan (44) and Jacob Oram (35) played handy knocks lower down the order. India were off to a terrific start as the openers added 76 runs. However, they lost their way from there on with Daniel Vettori (4/20) doing the damage. India lost by 10 runs (180/9).

#2

West Indies - 196/3 in 2016

It was the semi-final of the 2016 event as India posted 192/2 against West Indies in Mumbai. Though the Men in Maroon lost two wickets inside the first three overs, Johnson Charles (52) and Lendl Simmons (82*) rescued them with a 93-run stand. Andre Russell (43* off 20) provided the finishing touches as WI (196/3) crossed the line in the final over.

#1

England - 200/6 in 2007

Chasing 219 versus India in the 2007 game in Durban, England managed 200/6 as Vikram Solanki (41) and Kevin Pietersen (39) played handy knock. Darren Maddy (29) and Paul Collingwood (28) also played crucial cameos to keep the scorecard moving. Notably, this very game saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.