By Gaurav Tripathi 02:34 pm May 14, 202402:34 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will get underway on June 1. West Indies and USA will co-host the mega event. The tracks are expected to be slow in nature and it will be interesting to see how the overseas batters will adapt to the conditions. Meanwhile, here are the bowlers with T20I fifers in West Indies (only full-member team players).

Daren Sammy - 5/26 versus Zimbabwe, 2010

Former West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy was on a roll in the 2010 Port of Spain T20I against Zimbabwe. While Sulieman Benn destroyed their top order, Sammy did the damage in the latter stage of the innings. He claimed 5/26 in 3.5 overs as the tally includes important wickets of Hamilton Masakadza (44) and Elton Chigumbura (34). However, WI eventually lost by 26 runs.

Ryan McLaren - 5/19 versus WI, 2010

Former South African pacer Ryan McLaren is the only overseas pacer on this list. He was brilliant in the 2010 North Sound T20I versus hosts West Indies. Chasing 137, WI lost wickets at regular intervals as McLaren claimed 5/19 in 3.5 overs. Notably, the pacer dismissed both openers Chris Gayle (14) and Andre Fletcher (0) cheaply. His brilliance powered SA to a 13-run win.

Jason Holder - 5/17 versus England, 2022

A concerted bowling performance by Jason Holder helped WI beat England in the 2022 Bridgetown T20I. Holder took a historic double hat-trick (four wickets off four balls) as the hosts successfully defended 179. The pacer was sensational in the death overs as he claimed phenomenal bowling figures of 5/17 in 2.5 overs. The Brits were folded for 162 and hence suffered a 17-run victory.

Obed McCoy- 6/17 versus India, 2022

WI pacer Obed McCoy was nearly unplayable in the 2022 T20I against India in Basseterre. After dismissing both their openers cheaply, the left-arm pacer ran through India's lower order to finish with 6/17 in four overs. McCoy recorded the best bowling by a WI bowler in T20Is as India were folded for 138. The hosts later won by five wickets.