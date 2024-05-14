Next Article

Decoding overseas batters with T20I centuries in West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:32 pm May 14, 202402:32 pm

What's the story West Indies and USA will co-host the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which will get underway on June 1. Batters can have a hard time as the tracks here are known to favor spinners. Moreover, many overseas players are gearing up for their maiden international assignment in WI. Meanwhile, here are the overseas batters with T20I centuries in WI (only full-member team players).

Suresh Raina - 101 in 2010

The 2010 T20 WC saw Suresh Raina become the first batter to slam a T20I ton in West Indies. It was the game against South Africa and Raina hammered a fiery 101 off just 60 balls in Gros Islet. The southpaw clobbered nine fours and five sixes as India posted 186/5 while batting first before restricting the Proteas side to 172/5.

Mahela Jayawardene -100 in 2010

Just a day after Raina's ton, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene hammered a hundred against Zimbabwe at the Providence. While four of SL's top-six batters were dismissed in single digits, Jayawardene stood strong and made a breathtaking 100 off 64 balls (10 fours, 4 sixes). SL posted 173/7 and later won the run-curtailed game by 14 runs (DLS method).

Philip Salt - 109* in 2023

England opener Philip Salt hammered a solid century in the 2023 T20I match versus hosts West Indies in St George's, Grenada. Salt was magnificent to watch as he struck 109* from 56 balls. He slammed four fours and nine sixes. His brilliance in that game meant the Brits accomplished the 223-run target with a ball to spare (226/3).

Philip Salt - 119 in 2023

Salt backed up his 109* in Grenada with another ton in Trinidad. He racked up 119 off 57 balls (7 fours, 10 sixes). During his stay, Salt recorded 50-plus stands with Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone. The dasher recorded the highest individual T20I score by an Englishman as the Brits posted their highest T20I score (267/3). England eventually thrashed WI by 75 runs.