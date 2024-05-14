Next Article

IPL: Bowlers to claim 20-plus wickets in season most times

What's the story Though Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the playoff race in the 2024 Indian Premier League, their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been on a roll. The speedster has picked up regular wickets at a low economy rate. He is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 scalps. Here are the bowlers to touch the 20-wicket mark in a season most times.

#3

Lasith Malinga - 4 times

Bumrah's former MI teammate Lasith Malinga accomplished this feat four times. With 28 scalps at a jaw-dropping economy of 5.95, Malinga was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2011. He claimed 22 and 20 wickets apiece in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, respectively. His economy was below 7.2 in both these seasons. Malinga registered 24 wickets in MI's title-winning campaign in 2015 (ER: 7.40).

#2

Jasprit Bumrah - 4 times

Bumrah also owns 20-plus wickets in four different seasons. The speedster snapped 20 wickets in IPL 2017. 2020 was his best season as he claimed 27 wickets at an economy of 6.73. Bumrah claimed 21 wickets in the subsequent 2021 season as well. As mentioned, Bumrah currently owns 20 wickets this year as his economy reads 6.48.

#1

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 times

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed five IPL campaigns of 20-plus wickets. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he claimed 23 and 21 wickets in the 2015 and 2016, seasons, respectively. He took 21 wickets in the 2020 season. While he bagged the Purple Cap in 2022 for scalping 27 wickets, the leg-spinner claimed 21 wickets last year.

Information

A look at the special mentions

As many as six bowlers have accomplished this illustrious feat thrice. They are Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Mohit Sharma. As Narine owns 15 wickets this year, he can join the aforementioned names.