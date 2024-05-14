Next Article

Mahmudullah named in Bangladesh's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:26 pm May 14, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Veteran batter Mahmudullah has been named in Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in West Indies and USA. While Shakib Al Hasan has also been included, Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team in the showpiece event. Taskin Ahmed, who is currently injured, will be Shanto's deputy. Here are further details.

Mahmudullah's return headlines Bangladesh's squad

Mahmudullah, who wasn't picked for the 2022 edition of the T20 WC, returned to Bangladesh's T20I side earlier this year. The 38-year-old put up some decent performances and eventually made the cut for the tournament. Meanwhile, Shakib is the premier all-rounder in the squad. Rishad Hossain (spin), Mahedi Hasan (spin), and Tanzim Sakib (pace) can also deliver in multiple departments.

Decoding their batting order

The likes of Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar wil open the innings with skipper Shanto, Shakib, and Mahmudullah being next in the order. Towhid Hridoy might warm the benches in the initial games. Meanwhile, Jaker Ali is the designated finisher of the team. All-rounder Rishad can also inflict some serious damage in the end overs besides delivering with his leg-spin.

Can Taskin recover in time?

Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin are the lead pacers in the team. Notably, the latter will miss the upcoming T20I series against USA due to a side injury. While the Bangladesh selectors are confident that Taskin shall recover in time for the showpiece event, Hasan Mahmud is likely to make the cut if the veteran pacer misses out.

Who are the other pacers?

Besides Mustafizur and Taskin, Bangladesh have Shoriful Islam and Tanzim in the mix as far as the pace-bowling department is concerned. The Tigers have Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, and Rishad Hossain in the spin department besides Shakib. Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud and batter Afif Hossain are the reserve players in the squad.

Bangladesh's squad for T20 WC 2024

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzim Hasan Tamim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Sakib. Reserves: Mahmud and Afif Hossain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will kick-start their campaign on 7 June, against Sri Lanka in Dallas.