Jasprit Bumrah completes 150 IPL wickets: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:50 pm Apr 07, 202406:50 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached a milestone of 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah needed one wicket to reach the landmark as he did so against Delhi Capitals in match number 20 at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The right-arm seamer dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Abhishek Porel to touch the 150-wicket mark in the tournament. Here are his stats.

Wickets

11th bowler and second Indian pacer to achieve the mark

Playing his 124th IPL match, Bumrah raced to 150 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the 11th bowler in IPL history to claim 150-plus wickets. He is the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and third overall after Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo to accomplish the milestone. He is also the eighth Indian bowler with 150-plus IPL wickets.

Information

Second MI bowler with this feat

Bumrah became the second bowler for the Mumbai Indians to claim 150-plus scalps. He joined former legend Malinga, who finished his journey with 170 wickets for the franchise. Like Malinga, Bumrah too has only played for MI.

Record

Bumrah earlier completed 150 T20 wickets for MI

In MI's first clash of the season versus the Titans, Bumrah completed 150 wickets for MI (151) in T20 cricket with this three-fer. Apart from racing to 148 scalps in the IPL, the MI pacer took three scalps in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Notably, Malinga is the only other player with over 150 T20 wickets for MI (195).