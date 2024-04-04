Next Article

Kagiso Rabada got the better of veteran batter Wriddhiman Saha (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Kagiso Rabada dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for fourth time in IPL

By Rajdeep Saha 08:12 pm Apr 04, 202408:12 pm

What's the story Kagiso Rabada got the better of veteran batter Wriddhiman Saha in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Thursday in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings elected to field against the Gujarat Titans and Rabada handed the visitors their first wicket in the third over. Gujarat openers Shubman Gill and Saha added 29 runs before the latter perished. Here are further details.

Happening

Saha departs after hitting two fours

After a decent first over from Harpreet Brar, left-arm Arshdeep Singh conceded 11 in the next. Saha survived an LBW appeal before hitting a four. Rabada then came on to bowl the next and Saha hit a four on the fifth ball. However, Rabada got Saha as the latter tried to flick a delivery on a good length. The ball scooped up.

Record

Saha averages 12.75 against Rabada

Saha faced 13 balls for 11 runs versus the Kings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada dismissed Saha for the fourth time in the IPL across five innings. Saha has faced 33 balls bowled by Rabada, scoring 51 runs. His strike rate is 154.54. Rabada's four dismissals mean Saha's average is a dismal 12.75. There has been 17 dot balls, five fours and three sixes.

Numbers

Key stats for the two players

An IPL veteran, Saha owns 2,874 runs from 165 matches at 24.77 (SR: 128.13). In the ongoing season, Saha has clocked only 76 runs from four matches at 19. His best score is 25 (SR: 131.03). Meanwhile, Rabada has raced to 111 wickets in the IPL from 73 matches. In the ongoing season, the Proteas speedster owns a tally of five scalps.