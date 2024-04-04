Next Article

Luke Fleurs was shot dead at a petrol station in a Johannesburg

SA footballer Luke Fleurs killed in car hijacking at 24

By Parth Dhall 06:10 pm Apr 04, 202406:10 pm

What's the story In a disturbing piece of news, South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been killed in a car hijacking. As per police, the 24-year-old was shot dead at a petrol station in a Johannesburg suburb on Wednesday. He was waiting to be attended to before being approached by unknown gunmen. The gunmen fled the scene in Fleur's car after attacking him. Here are further details.

Incident

More details on the shocking incident

As mentioned, Fleurs was was waiting at a petrol station when he was approached by unknown gunmen, who ordered him to get out of his car. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told local media that the "suspects pointed at him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle before shooting him once in the upper body."

Club

Kaizer Chiefs grieve Fleurs's death

Fleurs represented Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa's eminent football clubs. The 12-time league champions, in a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter), stated that "police are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course." Meanwhile, South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan wrote, "We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life."

Profile

Fleurs represented Under-23 side at Tokyo Olympics

Fleurs was a budding footballer who represented South Africa's Under-23 side at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 24-year-old defender joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 after completing his stint for SuperSport United. According to local media, Fleurs commenced his career in 2013 at the Ubuntu Cape Town Academy. Notably, he was being primed for his debut in the senior national team.

Stats

Career stats of Fleurs

Fleurs made his National First Division (NFD) debut at 17. The NFD is South Africa's second-highest rated league in club football. Notably, Fleurs made 18 league appearances in his first season for Ubuntu Cape Town. He then joined SuperSport United and featured in 56 matches from 2018 to 2023. His tally included two goals. Fleurs joined Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs in October last year.