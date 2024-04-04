Next Article

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK: A look at key battles

By Parth Dhall 03:13 pm Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in Match 18 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Orange Army recently suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans, while Delhi Capitals handed CSK their first loss of the season. Both SRH and CSK would like to bounce back. Here are the key player battles on offer.

Mayank Agarwal vs Deepak Chahar

CSK will miss the servies of Mustafizur Rahman as he has returned to Bangladesh for visa issues. Therefore, CSK's strike bowler Deepak Chahar will have even more resposibility. Chahar, who swings the ball both ways, will likely face SRH opener Mayank Agarwal. The right-arm seamer has dismissed Mayank once in four T20 innings, while the latter strikes at 115.78 in this battle.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CSK have certainly given Ajinkya Rahane a new lease of life. Rahane, who struck at 172.49 last year, is yet go all out in IPL 2024. SRH seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar poses a threat to Rahane, having dismissed him as many as six times in T20s. Rahane clearly struggles against Bhuvneshwar as he has a strike rate of 87.37.

Abhishek Sharma vs Ravindra Jadeja

Abhishek Sharma has been a revelation for SRH in IPL 2024. In three games, he averages 41.33 and has a strike rate of 200. The left-handed batter has given the Orange Army some fine starts so far. CSK's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be tasked to stop Abhishek's onslaught. Jadeja has dismissed Abhishek once in five T20 innings (nine dot balls).

MS Dhoni vs Jaydev Undkat

Although CSK lost to DC in Vizag, the crowd witnessed MS Dhoni's vintage strokes in the death overs. Considering his form, Dhoni might promote himself in the batting order. If the former CSK skipper bats at the death, he will face an old rival, Jaydev Unadkat. Notably, Dhoni strikes at a staggering 244.18 against Unadkat in T20s. The left-arm seamer has dismissed Dhoni once.