CSK have defeated SRH 14 times in 19 IPL meetings

IPL 2024: SRH, CSK meet in rematch of 2018 final

Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Chennai Super Kings in Match 18 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the duel on April 5. SRH recently suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans, while Delhi Capitals handed CSK their first loss of the season. Both SRH and CSK would like to bounce back.

Pitch report and other details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel (7:30pm IST). The wicket here usually assists the seamers at the start. Meanwhile, the batters can play on the up. This ground recently hosted the SRH-MI encounter that ended with 523 runs, the highest aggregate for any T20. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

A look at head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the Orange Army in the past, defeating them 14 times in 19 IPL meetings. The remaining five matches went in SRH's favor. Notably, CSK have a win percentage of 50 at Hyderabad's venue, having won three and lost as many games. Notably, the two teams met in the 2018 IPL final, which CSK won by eight wickets.

Both SRH, CSK require a win

CSK, who won their first two matches, finally faced defeat after DC defended 191/5 in Vizag. Although the Super Kings lost by 20 runs, the crowd witnessed a vintage knock from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On the other hand, GT successfully chased down 163 against SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium. SRH's middle order went haywire as they threw away starts.

Mustafizur to miss SRH game

CSK will likely miss the services of left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who has already taken seven wickets in IPL 2024. It is understood that Mustafizur has returned to Bangladesh to deal with visa process for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA. Indian pacer Mukesh Choudhary could replace Mustafizur in the SRH game.

A look at Probable XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Jaydev Unadkat. CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mukesh Choudhary. Impact subs: Umran Malik and Shivam Dube.