The man was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries on Saturday evening

Maharashtra: Man beaten to death for celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket

By Chanshimla Varah 03:34 pm Mar 31, 202403:34 pm

What's the story A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan was smashed in the head with a stick following a disagreement over an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The victim, identified as Bandopant Bapuso Tibile, was reportedly beaten for celebrating cricketer Rohit Sharma﻿'s dismissal during Wednesday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The man was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries on Saturday evening.

2 suspects apprehended

The alleged assailants, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge, have been arrested by local law enforcement. The two were watching the match at their neighbor Shivaji Gaikwad's house when the victim arrived shortly after Sharma was dismissed. "Mumbai Indians will not be able to win the match with Rohit Sharma's departure," Bandopant yelled with excitement, and he then started to praise CSK. Balwant and Sagar, enraged at Bandopant's delight, grabbed a stick and banged it against his head.

Details emerge on IPL match dispute turned violent

Immediately thereafter, neighbors rushed him to a nearby private hospital. He was later admitted to another hospital's intensive care unit. However, he passed away. Meanwhile, Sanjay Bapuso Tibile (48), Bandopant's brother, then filed a complaint with Karveer Police against the accused. Accordingly, a case was filed against Balwant and Sagar, who were eventually arrested. An official from the Karveer police station confirmed that investigations are ongoing.