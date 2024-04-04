Next Article

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick versus Aston Villa (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City's Phil Foden scores hat-trick versus Aston Villa: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:55 am Apr 04, 202402:55 am

What's the story Phil Foden smashed a hat-trick for Manchester City against Aston Villa to help his side pull off a 4-1 win in the Premier League. Rodri handed City the lead in the 11th minute before Jhon Duran made it 1-1 (20'). Foden handed City a 2-1 lead going into half-time before scoring a brace thereafter. The England youngster is having a remarkable season.

Unique records for Foden

Foden became the fifth player to reach 20+ goals and 10+ assists in Europe's big five leagues this season (all competitions). He also became the fourth Englishman with this feat after Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Ollie Watkins. Overall, he owns 81 goals for City in 261 matches across competitions, becoming the joint-10th-highest scorer. Foden also smashed his third Premier League hat-trick.

20-plus goals involvement in Premier League 2023-24

In 149 Premier League matches, Foden owns 49 goals and 25 assists. He has 14 goals and seven assists this season (21 goals involvement). Foden has enjoyed his best season in the Premier League in terms of goals.

Key feats for scorers Rodri and Duran

City midfielder Rodri has scored eight goals for Manchester City across all competitions this season. It's the most he's done in a single campaign of his club career. As per Opta, Villa's Duran (20y 112d) is the youngest visiting player to score away against Manchester City in the Premier League since Marcus Rashford in March 2016 (18y 141d for Manchester United).

City remain in reckoning for the Premier League title

With the win, champions Manchester City remain third after 30 matches this season. Coty picked up their 20th win (D7 L3) and have 67 points. Arsenal top the show with 68 points from 30 matches. Liverpool are second with 67 points from 29 matches and lead City on goal difference. Fourth-placed Villa have 59 points from 31 matches (W15 D5 L8).

Decoding the match stats

City produced 25 attempts at Villa's goal with 11 shots on target. The visitors managed three shots on target from 8 attempts. City had 68% ball possession and clocked 700 passes with a 92% accuracy.

Massive records for City and Foden

City have won 18 of their last 19 Premier League home matches against Villa (L1), winning 14 matches in a row. As mentioned above, Foden scored his third Premier League hat-trick. Aged just 23; the only players to score more hat-tricks in the competition before turning 24 are Robbie Fowler (7), Michael Owen (7), Kane (6), and Erling Haaland (5).

How did the match pan out?

Rodri scored after Jeremy Doku cut the ball back for the former following Foden's superb pass. Duran did well for an equalizing goal to hand Villa a comeback. It was Foden who scored from a free-kick to hand City the lead again. Villa had two massive chances to equalize before Foden made it 3-1 from Rodri's assist. Foden scored a 20-yard screamer thereafter.