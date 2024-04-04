Next Article

Arsenal beat Luton Town 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal beat Luton Town 2-0 in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:07 am Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Arsenal beat Luton Town 2-0 to maintain their aspirations for a Premier League title under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal, who finished second last season, lead the proceedings for the time being, going ahead of Liverpool after 30 matches. Martin Odegaard handed Arsenal the lead in the 24th minute. An own goal from Daiki Hoshiaka in the 44th minute saw the Gunners kill the contest.

Unique records

Arsenal script these unique records

As per Opta, Arsenal are unbeaten in 39 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W34 D5) and have won each of their last 10 matches. The Gunners have won all six of their matches against promoted sides this season. In these six games, Arsenal have scored a whopping 25 goals. Arsenal completed their first league double over Luton since 1983-84.

Information

Odegaard races to 30 Premier League goals

Making his 114th Premier League appearance, Odegaard has raced to 30 goals. He also owns 19 assists. In 27 league matches this season, the former Real Madrid midfielder has seven goals and six assists under his belt.

Points table

Arsenal go top with another solid win

Arsenal picked up their 21st win this season (D5 L4). They have collected 68 points and are a point above Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Third-placed Manchester City are also in the mix. Luton face an uphill task in the battle for survival. They are 18th after 31 matches, suffering a 19th defeat. Luton own 22 points.

Information

Havertz shines for Arsenal

Kai Havertz assisted Odegaard for Arsenal's opener. The former Chelsea man clocked his 11th Premier League assist. He also owns 27 goals. Havertz, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023, owns eight goals and four assists for the Gunners.

ARSLUT

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal enjoyed a dominating first-half show and had two goals to show for them. A sumptuous first-time finish helped Odegaard hand Arsenal a deserved lead. Arsenal had more chances as the half progressed before Leandro Trossard's cut-back saw Hashioka deflect the ball into his own net. The second half had Arsenal in control as they saw out the 2-0 cushion.

Information

Match stats - Arsenal vs Luton Town

Arsenal made 13 attempts to Luton's five. The hosts had four shots on target with Luton managing just one. Arsenal dominated the ball possession (59%) and had an 88% pass accuracy.

Performance

Arsenal are flying high in 2024

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League since the start of 2024. The Gunners are on a 10-game unbeaten run. Arsenal have claimed nine wins and one draw. Notably, they have smashed 35 goals in addition to conceding just four. Arsenal recorded their sixth clean sheet during this run. As per Squawka, Arsenal ended Luton Town's 18-game scoring streak in the Premier League.